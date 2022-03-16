Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rice Acquisition Corp II by 16.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,161 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RONI stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,734. Rice Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

