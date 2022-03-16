RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.94% from the stock’s current price.

RFIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.77 on Monday. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the third quarter worth $382,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

