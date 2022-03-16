Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 2.5%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 545,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,018,305 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,606 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

