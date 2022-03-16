Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.75. Repro-Med Systems shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 20,726 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.
About Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR)
