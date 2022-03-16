Repay (RPAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Repay (NASDAQ: RPAY) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2022 – Repay was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/11/2022 – Repay was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

3/10/2022 – Repay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

3/2/2022 – Repay had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Repay had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Repay had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Repay had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Repay had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00.

Shares of RPAY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 31,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,498. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Repay by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Repay by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,159,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Repay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

