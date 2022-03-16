RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Down 33.4% in February

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the February 13th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RNXT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,437. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNXT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

