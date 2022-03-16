Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after buying an additional 201,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,922,000 after buying an additional 256,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Relx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Relx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after buying an additional 72,752 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RELX opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,788.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

