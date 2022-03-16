Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 194,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,408,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $229,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Regions Financial by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,313 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,783,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

