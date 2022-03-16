Refinable Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $604,493.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.38 or 0.06658519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,333.50 or 0.99948494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040368 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

