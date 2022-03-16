Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,056 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.28. 290,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,035,464. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.54 and a 200 day moving average of $209.36. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.