Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

NYSE DE traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.90. 50,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.98. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

