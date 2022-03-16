Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.85.

SHW stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.93 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.