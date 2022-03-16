Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.45 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in UDR by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,030. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.09%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

