Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $22.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $301.30 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.61 and a 200-day moving average of $381.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

