Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $59.72. 202,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,511,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

