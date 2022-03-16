Realio Network Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $135,293.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

