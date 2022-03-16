Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHW. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of TSE CHW opened at C$14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 38.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.44. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$9.09 and a 1 year high of C$14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$248.21 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$274,340.30.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

