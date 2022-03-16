Raymond James Raises PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Price Target to C$1.25

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

PetroShale stock opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. PetroShale has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$532.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

