Raymond James Lowers Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Price Target to C$14.00

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a C$15.30 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.63.

Shares of TSE:BLDP opened at C$13.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.00. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.68 and a twelve month high of C$34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of -34.87.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

