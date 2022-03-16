Raymond James Comments on Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.29.

AFN opened at C$39.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$744.05 million and a PE ratio of 64.17. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

