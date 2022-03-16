Raymond James Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $114.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $99.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LITE. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $26,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

