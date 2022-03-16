Rari Governance Token Reaches Market Cap of $180.79 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $180.79 million and $4.37 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $14.86 or 0.00036170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Rari Governance Token Profile

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,165,630 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

