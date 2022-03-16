Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,384. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $223,943,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,168,000 after acquiring an additional 141,818 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after acquiring an additional 244,379 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares during the period.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

