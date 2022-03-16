Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Range Resources stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 245,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

