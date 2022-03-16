Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Purchases $31,220.00 in Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Zak purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RAND opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Rand Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.89 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Rand Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.