Rainicorn Achieves Market Cap of $25.11 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $25.11 million and approximately $94,193.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.35 or 0.06636789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.31 or 0.99798667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039810 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

