Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.45. 4,520,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,121,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Several research firms recently commented on RMED. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75.
Ra Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)
Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.
