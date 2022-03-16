Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.45. 4,520,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,121,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Several research firms recently commented on RMED. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMED. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.