Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Shares Down 3.8%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.49. 71,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 82,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QH. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quhuo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quhuo by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quhuo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quhuo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

