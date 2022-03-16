Quest Resource (QRHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.21 million, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quest Resource by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quest Resource by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

