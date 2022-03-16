Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issued By SVB Leerink

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $138.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after buying an additional 219,148 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

