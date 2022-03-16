Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Cut by Piper Sandler

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WLL. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2,849.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

