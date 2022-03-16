Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Reduced by William Blair

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.43) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LYRA opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.26).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

