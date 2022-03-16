Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arko in a report issued on Friday, March 11th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arko’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ARKO stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.24. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.13.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arko by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,868,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,233,000 after buying an additional 215,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arko by 5,782.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 145,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arko by 329.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44,480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arko by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 57,259 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

