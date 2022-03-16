Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €111.91 ($122.97).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €71.86 ($78.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. Puma has a 52-week low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($126.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €98.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

