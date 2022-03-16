Public Mint Price Up 7.3% This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $38,396.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,366,969 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

