Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 80,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 601,010 shares.The stock last traded at $27.68 and had previously closed at $26.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.