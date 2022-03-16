ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Trading Up 3.9%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 4,719,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,884,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWM. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 265,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 105,933 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 39,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

