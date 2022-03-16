ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.65. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 225,429 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

