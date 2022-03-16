PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Up 24.0% in February

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTIC. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at $4,643,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 2,364.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 389,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,579 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,081,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 774,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

PTIC stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.