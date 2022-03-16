Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

