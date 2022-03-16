Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Progyny alerts:

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.62. 634,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,404. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,586 shares of company stock worth $23,331,326 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 36.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after buying an additional 83,048 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Progyny by 149.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progyny by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after buying an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Progyny by 113.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.