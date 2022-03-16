Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.90

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 3050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $262,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,584 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,993,000 after buying an additional 730,211 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.