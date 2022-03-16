Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $109.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

