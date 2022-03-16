Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.99

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $479.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 352,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 953.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

