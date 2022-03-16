PowerPool Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $82.57 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103742 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,172,606 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

