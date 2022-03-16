Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDFGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

PWCDF opened at $30.10 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

