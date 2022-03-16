Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Trading Down 32%

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) fell 32% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.70. 1,559,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 771% from the average session volume of 178,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

About Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF)

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

