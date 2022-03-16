Polkadex Price Tops $4.29 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Polkadex has a market cap of $25.68 million and $2.35 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00010498 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.51 or 0.06588524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,965.77 or 1.00168092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00039756 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

