POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

PNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 821,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,886. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.