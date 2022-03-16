Piper Sandler Weighs in on Asana, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Asana in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Asana alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

ASAN stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.47. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,775,000 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.